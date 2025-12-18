Crystal Palace settle for Conference League play-offs after being held by KuPS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace failed to secure direct qualification to the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals after being held to a 2-2 draw by Finnish champions KuPS at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner’s side must settle for a play-off place after the early lead established by a superb Christantus Uche strike was overhauled by goals from Piotr Parzyszek and Ibrahim Cisse.

Justin Devenny hit back in the 77th minute shortly after Clinton Antwi had been sent off for a vicious tackle on Will Hughes, but Palace could not find the winner needed to clinch a top-eight finish in the league phase table.

Glasner made 11 changes in recognition of a schedule that sees the Eagles play two matches in 48 hours with Leeds next up on Saturday.

Sixteen-year-old Joel Drakes-Thomas became their fourth youngest player to ever pull on the shirt and there were also debuts for fellow academy teenagers Dean Benamar, and George King, although the bench was stacked with experience.

For a team that Glasner revealed had barely trained together, Palace looked comfortable throughout a one-sided first-half that was just missing more goals.

Uche lit the way with a beautiful sixth-minute finish after a slick passing interchange down the right ended with the Nigerian forward finding the corner with a curling shot off the outside of his right foot.

The goal settled any nerves with Palace in control for the rest of the half, creating a series of half-chances against opponents who were playing out of season.

Drakes-Thomas snatched the ball from a dithering home defence and it fell to Uche who was kept out by a crucial block by Cisse.

Uche was unable to get a shot off as he threaded into the penalty area and then Romain Esse dragged a shot narrowly wide.

The pressure on KuPS’ goal continued into the second-half with Benamar looking to pass instead of shoot as he raced in on goal and it proved to be a costly mistake because shortly after the visitors were level.

It was all too easy as Otto Ruoppi charged through a non-existent Palace midfield and with Saku Savolainen supplying the final pass, Parzyszek steered a fine shot into the corner.

KuPS had been rewarded for their first meaningful attack of the game and three minutes later they took the lead when Cisse stabbed Clinton Antwi’s strike into the net as the home defence failed to deal decisively with a corner.

Hughes, Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell were brought on in the 63rd minute to reinforce a midfield and defence that had started waving the Finns through with Parzyszek having a second goal ruled out for offside.

KuPS suffered a setback when Antwi was shown a red card and moments late Palace equalised when Mitchell crossed to the far post for Justin Devenny to nod home.

On came Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketihah and despite relentless late pressure, the winner proved elusive.