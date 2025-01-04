Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Blues hope to end poor run

( AFP via Getty Images )

Crystal Palace play host to Chelsea in the Premier League with the aim of building off a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

Palace, who sit 15th in the league table, are in need of more consistency and a win over their London rivals will aid their pursuit of distancing themselves from a relegation battle.

In contrast, Chelsea hope to get themselves back in the title race after a run of disappointing results to end 2024. The Blues are on a three-game winless run after a draw against Everton was followed up with defeats to Fulham and Ipswich.

Chelsea are down to fourth and sit 10 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table. The points were shared in the reverse fixture back in September, but Chelsea had won the previous 14 meetings between the teams.

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with our live blog below: