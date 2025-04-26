Is Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup semi-final
A place in the FA Cup final is on the line as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa tussle at Wembley.
A famous day is within reach for either club as they look to set up a competition decider against either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest on the back of good recent form.
Seven-time winners Aston Villa are hoping to return to the final for the first time in a decade, while Palace, twice runners-up, are still seeking their first FA Cup crown.
After significant progress for each under Unai Emery and Oliver Glasner respectively, both will be looking to continue their growth with a shot at a major trophy.
When is Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa?
The FA Cup semi-final is due to kick off at 5.15pm BST on Saturday 26 April at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4.45pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Team news
Ben Chilwell missed Crystal Palace’s midweek meeting with Arsenal due to illness, but could be back amongst things. Oliver Glasner rotated for that fixture with the semi-final in mind - Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr are among those who could return to the starting side, along with Chris Richards after his suspension.
Unai Emery is not thought to have any fresh injury concerns. A competitive fight for forward places could see Ollie Watkins preferred up front, while John McGinn should also make the starting side.
Predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins.
Odds
Crystal Palace win 12/5
Aston Villa win 11/10
