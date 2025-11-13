Republic of Ireland boss admits he may have got in Cristiano Ronaldo’s head

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson has admitted he may have got into Cristiano Ronaldo’s head after the Portugal superstar was sent off in a 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat in Dublin.

The 40-year-old was dismissed for elbowing defender Dara O’Shea with his side already trailing 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium, a day after Hallgrimsson had urged Swedish match official Glenn Nyberg not to allow him to referee the game.

Ronaldo spoke to the Icelander pointedly as he made his way off the pitch and asked afterwards what he had said, Hallgrimsson revealed: “He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee.

“It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me – unless I got into his head.”

Asked further if he had spoken to the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star after the final whistle, Hallgrimsson added: “No, I think we spoke enough when he came off.

“There was nothing to speak about. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say.”

Ireland were already in the driving seat when Ronaldo’s 59th-minute rush of blood effectively ended their chances, his swinging arm prompting VAR official Pol van Boekel to send Nyberg to the pitchside monitor before he upgraded the yellow card he had initially awarded to red.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez said: “The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games – I think that just deserves credit – and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.

“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender…

“I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.

“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference yesterday, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano’s body.”

If Ronaldo was the villain, AZ Alkmaar striker Parrott was Ireland’s hero, heading home from close range after 17 minutes and then beating keeper Diogo Costa at his near post on the stroke of half-time to seal a victory which ranks alongside previous famous wins over the Netherlands, then world champions Germany and Italy.

However, his contribution was only made possible by the green wall Ireland built to prevent Ronaldo and his team-mates from repeating their 1-0 win in Lisbon last month.

Parrott told RTE: “It’s the best night I’ve ever had in my whole life, I have no words to describe it. ”

Ireland would have been out of contention for second place in the group had they lost after Hungary’s earlier 1-0 win in Armenia, and they still need to beat Hungary in Budapest on Sunday if they are to remain alive in the campaign.