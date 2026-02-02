Cristiano Ronaldo does not play for Al Nassr amid reports of fallout with club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play for Al Nassr on Monday amid reports he has fallen out with the club over their recent transfer window.

Ronaldo was absent from Al Nassr’s 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh after reports emerged that he is unhappy with the running of the club by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), following a quiet transfer window.

Ronaldo has featured in every single league game so far this season and was a part of the side that beat Al Kholood on Friday night, where he scored the opening goal of the game but was absent for the match on Monday.

Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad are all owned by the same owners, PIF, but Ronaldo’s team have made just the solitary signing so far in this campaign, that being 21-year-old Iraq midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem.

Reports suggest Ronaldo felt those other clubs were being given preferential treatment over signings and it was later announced Al Hilal secured the signature of striker Karim Benzema as well as Pablo Mari earlier in the window and are linked with Rennes’ Mohamed Kader Meite.

The 40-year-old Portugal international joined the Saudi Pro League in 2022 after leaving Manchester United midway through the season but has only gone on to win the Arab Club Champions Cup and is still without a league title there.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a new two-year deal in summer 2025 and has scored 18 goals this season but Al Nassr trail Al Hilal by a point in the title race this season.