Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire player

The 40-year-old’s net worth has been estimated at £1.04billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Carl Markham
Wednesday 08 October 2025 11:32 EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the first billionaire footballer (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the first billionaire footballer (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Cristiano Ronaldo has become football’s first billionaire player, according to Bloomberg.

The 40-year-old’s net worth has been estimated at £1.04billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s richest people.

Ronaldo’s valuation takes into account career earnings, investments and endorsements, with Bloomberg estimating his salary income between 2002 and 2023 was more than £410million.

His move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in 2022 saw him sign for a reported annual salary of £177m and he has since signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until 2027.

He also has a £13.4m a year sponsorship deal with Nike.

