Wales beaten by Canada as Craig Bellamy suffers first home defeat of his reign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales lost at home for the first time under Craig Bellamy as Canada claimed a 1-0 friendly victory in Swansea.

Recent Rangers signing Derek Cornelius planted a free-kick from 25 yards past home goalkeeper Adam Davies just before the interval and Canada were well worth the win.

In reality, it was anything but a friendly as English referee Robert Jones brandished eight yellow cards, with both sides guilty of overstepping the mark at times.

Bellamy had entered the contest with a winning record of 54.5 per cent – the best percentage of any permanent Welsh manager – from his 11 games in charge.

The only loss had come in a World Cup tie in Belgium, but Wales could count themselves fortunate not to suffer a heavier defeat as Canada hit the woodwork twice and spurned several other scoring opportunities.

This was Wales’ first visit to Swansea since a Covid contest in 2020, and the first in front of a crowd for 12 years, and Bellamy made wholesale changes after their marathon 7,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Kieffer Moore’s winner had kept alive Welsh hopes of finishing top of their World Cup qualifying group, but the Wrexham striker was among eight players stood down as skipper Ben Davies, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson remained.

Cardiff right-back Ronan Kpakio made his debut and Leeds midfielder Charlie Crew his first start, two teenagers aged 18 and 19 respectively.

Bellamy chose Canada – three spots above 31st-placed Wales in the FIFA rankings – as friendly opposition given his admiration for the 2026 World Cup co-hosts and the “tough test” he wanted. He certainly got his wish.

It was the fourth meeting between the two nations with Wales leading 2-1, and Canucks manager Jesse Marsch’s first game on British soil since his departure from Leeds in February 2023.

Juventus striker Jonathan David was the star name in the Canada line-up.

Kpakio was spared an inauspicious beginning as Richie Laryea tumbled under his third-minute challenge.

Jones seemed to feel that Laryea caught his studs in the turf, but Kpakio breathed a huge sigh of relief as play was waved on.

David Brooks failed to connect with Mark Harris’ cross in front of goal and Daniel James saw his effort pushed out by goalkeeper Dayne St Clair.

But Canada menaced with every attack, Ismael Kone striking the inside of a post from David’s cute backheel and Tajon Buchanan and Laryea betrayed by a lack of composure.

An open start gave way to a fractious affair with Jones brandishing six yellow cards inside 36 minutes, including one for an exasperated Marsch.

Canada continued to knock on the door as Luc De Fougerolles’ flicked a volley on to the crossbar, and it finally opened after 41 minutes through Cornelius’ fabulous free-kick.

It was a more even contest after the break as De Fougerolles headed Harris’ overhead kick off the goal-line and Crew directed a Wilson corner straight at St Clair.

Wales survived when Tani Oluwaseyi pounced on Ben Cabango’s mistake and blazed over.

Late bookings for substitutes Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jayden Nelson took the caution count to eight, as Harris wasted a late opportunity to give Wales a share of the spoils.