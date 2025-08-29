When is the Conference League draw? Start time, confirmed pots and how to watch for free
Crystal Palace hope to be in the competition as the only Premier League side with the Eagles eager for more silverware in their first ever major European campaign
The draw for the league phase of the Europa Conference League takes place in Monaco on Friday, with Crystal Palace hoping to be part of the event for Uefa’s newest cup competition.
The Eagles were demoted to Europe’s third-string competition due to ownership complications and were tasked with a two-legged play-off against Fredrikstad to book their place in the league phase.
Oliver Glasner guides the Eagles in their first ever major European campaign, with fans and pundits optimistic of the chances of winning the tournament, should they progress against the Norwegian side.
The league phase begins on 2 October and runs until 18 December, with the final taking place in Leipzig on 27 May.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa Conference League league phase draw:
When is the Conference League 2025/26 league phase draw?
The draw will be held in Monaco on Friday, 29 August. It follows the Europa League league phase draw, which begins at 12pm BST.
How to watch live Europa League 2025/26 league phase draw
Uefa.com will offer a live stream on their website and YouTube channel.
How does the league phase draw work?
The League Phase has 36 teams with every team playing six games (three at home and three away). The 36 teams are split into six pots of six teams based on their Uefa coefficient ranking, with each team drawn out individually.
The 36 teams comprise of 24 teams (five from the Champions Path and 19 from the League Path (19) of the Conference League Play-Off Rounds. Then 12 teams eliminated from Europa League Play-Off Round to make up 36 teams in total for the League Phase.
They then have six opponents selected via Uefa's automated software, which uses specific fixture-selection criteria. Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.
Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.
Conference League 2025/26 league phase draw pots
Pot 1: Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slovan Bratislava, Rapid Wien, Legia Warsaw
Pot 2: Sparta Praha, Dynamo Kyiv, Crystal Palace, Lech Poznan, Rayo Vallecano, Shamrock Rovers
Pot 3: Omonoia, Mainz, Strasbourg, Jagiellonia, Celje, Rijeka
Pot 4 Zrinjski, Lincoln Red Imps, Kups Kuopio, AEK Athens, Aberdeen, Drita
Pot 5 Breaidablik, Sigma Olomouc, Samsunspor, Rakow, AEK Larnaca, Shkendija
Pot 6: Hacken, Lausanne-Sport, Universitatea Craiova, Hamrun Spartans, NOAH, Shelbourne
Conference League 2025/26 key dates
Matchday 1: 2 October 2025
Matchday 2: 23 October 2025
Matchday 3: 6 November 2025
Matchday 4: 27 November 2025
Matchday 5: 11 December 2025
Matchday 6: 18 December 2025
Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments