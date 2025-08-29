When is the Conference League draw? Start time, confirmed pots and how to watch for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the league phase of the Europa Conference League takes place in Monaco on Friday, with Crystal Palace hoping to be part of the event for Uefa’s newest cup competition.

The Eagles were demoted to Europe’s third-string competition due to ownership complications and were tasked with a two-legged play-off against Fredrikstad to book their place in the league phase.

Oliver Glasner guides the Eagles in their first ever major European campaign, with fans and pundits optimistic of the chances of winning the tournament, should they progress against the Norwegian side.

The league phase begins on 2 October and runs until 18 December, with the final taking place in Leipzig on 27 May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa Conference League league phase draw:

When is the Conference League 2025/26 league phase draw?

The draw will be held in Monaco on Friday, 29 August. It follows the Europa League league phase draw, which begins at 12pm BST.

How to watch live Europa League 2025/26 league phase draw

Uefa.com will offer a live stream on their website and YouTube channel.

How does the league phase draw work?

The League Phase has 36 teams with every team playing six games (three at home and three away). The 36 teams are split into six pots of six teams based on their Uefa coefficient ranking, with each team drawn out individually.

The 36 teams comprise of 24 teams (five from the Champions Path and 19 from the League Path (19) of the Conference League Play-Off Rounds. Then 12 teams eliminated from Europa League Play-Off Round to make up 36 teams in total for the League Phase.

They then have six opponents selected via Uefa's automated software, which uses specific fixture-selection criteria. Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.

Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.

Conference League 2025/26 league phase draw pots

Pot 1: Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slovan Bratislava, Rapid Wien, Legia Warsaw

Pot 2: Sparta Praha, Dynamo Kyiv, Crystal Palace, Lech Poznan, Rayo Vallecano, Shamrock Rovers

Pot 3: Omonoia, Mainz, Strasbourg, Jagiellonia, Celje, Rijeka

Pot 4 Zrinjski, Lincoln Red Imps, Kups Kuopio, AEK Athens, Aberdeen, Drita

Pot 5 Breaidablik, Sigma Olomouc, Samsunspor, Rakow, AEK Larnaca, Shkendija

Pot 6: Hacken, Lausanne-Sport, Universitatea Craiova, Hamrun Spartans, NOAH, Shelbourne

Conference League 2025/26 key dates

Matchday 1: 2 October 2025

Matchday 2: 23 October 2025

Matchday 3: 6 November 2025

Matchday 4: 27 November 2025

Matchday 5: 11 December 2025

Matchday 6: 18 December 2025

Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)