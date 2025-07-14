Two-goal hero Cole Palmer says Chelsea silenced doubters with Club World Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer hit back at Chelsea’s critics after firing them to Club World Cup glory in New York.

The England international scored two fine goals and set up a third for Joao Pedro as the Blues claimed a stunning 3-0 win over Champions League winners Paris St Germain at the MetLife Stadium.

Victory, which landed the Blues a jackpot in excess of £90million, was also a tactical triumph for manager Enzo Maresca.

Asked about how the team is developing under the Italian, Palmer told DAZN: “He’s building something special, something important with a young team.

“Everyone’s talked a lot of s*** about us all season, but I feel like we’re going in the right direction.”

Reflecting on the game, Palmer added: “Obviously it’s a great feeling, even better because everyone doubted us before the game. We knew that and to go out there and put a fight on like we did against a great team, yes, it’s good.

“The gaffer put a great gameplan out. Obviously he knew where the space was going to be and he tried to free me up as much as possible, and I just had to repay him and score some goals.”

Palmer – whose double and assist all came within the space of 21 first-half minutes – was also the decisive player as Chelsea beat Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final in May.

Maresca said: “These are the games where we expect Cole to appear – big games and big moments – and once again he showed how good he is.”

The tournament itself has been controversial and derided in many quarters but Maresca is in no doubt of the prestige it will bring the club.

As well as the significant prize money, Chelsea will be entitled to wear a badge on their shirts confirming their status as world champions for the next four years.

Maresca said: “I think it will become as important as the Champions League and we value it as much as winning the Champions League.

“It has been the (best) effort from the team and all the players. I am very happy, especially for them because they deserve the moment.

“Had you told me we were going to win 3-0 in the first half I wouldn’t have expected that but we knew we were going to put up a fight and we knew our squad is really competitive against talented teams.”

PSG’s misery was complete five minutes from time when Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.

Frustration was also evident as scuffles broke out after the final whistle.

PSG manager Luis Enrique became involved in one incident that ended with Pedro on the ground.

Enrique said: “I saw Maresca had pushed others (away) and we had to separate all the players.

“This is a situation we must all avoid. My intention is that I wanted to separate the footballers so the situation didn’t become worse.”