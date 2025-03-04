Is Club Brugge vs Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with Unai Emery’s side looking to take a vital advantage back to Villa Park.

The Villains finished eighth in the competition’s league phase and their reward is a last-16 tie against the Belgian side, who scraped through in 24th before earning one of the surprise results of the play-offs as they beat Atalanta 5-2 on aggregate.

Villa’s squad has been reinforced with the arrival of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, as shown in the club’s 2-0 win over Cardiff in the FA Cup, and they now face a confident Brugge team who eliminated one of Italy’s best sides.

And it all makes for a fascinating tie as the business end of the Champions League begins in Belgium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Club Brugge vs Aston Villa?

The match is schedule to kick off at 5.45pm GMT at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

How can I watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers can also watch online and via the discovery+ app.

Team news

Matty Cash could make his return for Villa after sitting out the win over Cardiff, though Donyell Malen will not feature after not being included in the squad for the competition.

Tyrone Mings could also return to the squad for Villa, with Boubacar Kamara likely facing a late fitness test too. Amadou Onana, Pau Torres and Ross Barkley are still a few weeks from a full recovery.

Predicted line-ups

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Garcia, Disasi, Konsa, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins.

Odds

Club Brugge win - 7/4

Draw - 23/10

Aston Villa win - 31/20

Prediction

This match will be a tense affair, with the visitors happy to take any sport of result back to Villa Park. With Emery’s side unlikely to throw everything at it in attack, it could end in a stalemate.

Club Brugge 1-1 Aston Villa.

