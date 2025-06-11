Man City seal £46.3m signing of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have completed the £46.3million signing of Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan.

The Premier League club have confirmed the 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

His arrival makes it four signings in a week for City, who announced deals for £30.5m midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon and Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Tuesday, while left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined from Wolves in a £31.3m move on Monday.

Those transfers have been finalised in time for the players to be registered for the group stages of the Club World Cup this month.

Reijnders arrives at City after impressing in an otherwise disappointing season at Milan, who finished eighth in Serie A and missed out on qualification for Europe.

He scored 15 goals in the 2024-25 campaign and will bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield options following this summer’s departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

The Dutchman said: “I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City. City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities.

“Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years. It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League.

“This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps.

“I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

City’s latest transfer activity continues an overhaul of the squad that began with the January signings of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Further deals are also possible as the club respond to a disappointing season in which they failed to mount a strong Premier League title defence and exited the Champions League before the last 16.

Director of football Hugo Viana added: “We are very happy that Tijjani has joined us and we’re excited for him to join Pep’s squad.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield, and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength.”

City will play their first match in the Club World Cup against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca on June 18 and have further group games against Al Ain of Abu Dhabi and Juventus.