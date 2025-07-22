Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England substitutes click again as Lionesses reach Euro 2025 final

Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly climbed off the bench to seal a 2-1 comeback win over Italy in extra time.

Rachel Steinberg
Tuesday 22 July 2025 17:49 EDT
Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England’s winner against Italy (Nick Potts/PA)
Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England’s winner against Italy (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Super-sub Chloe Kelly fired England into the Euro 2025 final in extra time as the defending champions completed another spectacular comeback to beat Italy 2-1 in Geneva.

Barbara Bonansea stunned the England support into silence when she opened the scoring in the 33rd minute for the underdog Italians, who had reached their first European semi-final in 28 years.

The Lionesses, in their sixth straight major tournament final four appearance, were on the brink of elimination when 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang once again came off the bench and rescued Sarina Wiegman’s side with a second-half stoppage-time equaliser.

England were gifted a penalty late in the second period of extra time and, though Kelly’s initial attempt was saved, the Arsenal forward made no mistake with her second opportunity when she emphatically buried the rebound.

