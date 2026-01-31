Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea host West Ham looking to continue their improved form under Liam Rosenior.

Back-to-back wins in Rosenior’s first two Premier League games in charge have got Chelsea going again domestically after a tough period, while qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League was secured with an impressive fightback against Napoli.

With Manchester United not in action until tomorrow, Rosenior’s side will return to the top four with a win here but face a West Ham side buoyed by their own recent success.

Having seemingly been condemned to relegation, successes against Tottenham and Sunderland have restored a degree of hope, though the east London club remain in the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

Chelsea vs West Ham is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 31 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 5pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Cole Palmer made an impact off the bench in Napoli as he nears full fitness and could be considered for a start for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo are also nearing returns, although this game may come too soon.

West Ham may hand a debut to Adama Traore after the winger completed a move from Fulham. Lucas Paqueta time at the club is at an end.

Line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.

West Ham XI: Areloa; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos.