Is Chelsea vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know as two London clubs clash
Chelsea host West Ham looking to continue their improved form under Liam Rosenior.
Back-to-back wins in Rosenior’s first two Premier League games in charge have got Chelsea going again domestically after a tough period, while qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League was secured with an impressive fightback against Napoli.
With Manchester United not in action until tomorrow, Rosenior’s side will return to the top four with a win here but face a West Ham side buoyed by their own recent success.
Having seemingly been condemned to relegation, successes against Tottenham and Sunderland have restored a degree of hope, though the east London club remain in the bottom three.
When is Chelsea vs West Ham?
Chelsea vs West Ham is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 31 January at Stamford Bridge.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 5pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Team news
Cole Palmer made an impact off the bench in Napoli as he nears full fitness and could be considered for a start for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo are also nearing returns, although this game may come too soon.
West Ham may hand a debut to Adama Traore after the winger completed a move from Fulham. Lucas Paqueta time at the club is at an end.
Line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.
West Ham XI: Areloa; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos.
