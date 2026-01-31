Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Is Chelsea vs West Ham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know as two London clubs clash

(Getty Images)

Chelsea host West Ham looking to continue their improved form under Liam Rosenior.

Back-to-back wins in Rosenior’s first two Premier League games in charge have got Chelsea going again domestically after a tough period, while qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League was secured with an impressive fightback against Napoli.

With Manchester United not in action until tomorrow, Rosenior’s side will return to the top four with a win here but face a West Ham side buoyed by their own recent success.

Having seemingly been condemned to relegation, successes against Tottenham and Sunderland have restored a degree of hope, though the east London club remain in the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

Chelsea vs West Ham is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 31 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 5pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Cole Palmer made an impact off the bench in Napoli as he nears full fitness and could be considered for a start for Chelsea. Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo are also nearing returns, although this game may come too soon.

West Ham may hand a debut to Adama Traore after the winger completed a move from Fulham. Lucas Paqueta time at the club is at an end.

Line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.

West Ham XI: Areloa; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in