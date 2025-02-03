Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea face West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening, with the hosts looking to keep up their push for Champions League football after a good weekend of results for the Blues.

Enzo Maresca’s side could move back into the Champions League places after City’s 5-1 loss to Arsenal, and they will only be four points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest with a win tonight.

It would be quite the turnaround from their recent results, with the 3-1 loss to Manchester City last week giving the Blues their third loss in six games.

And tonight they face a West Ham side who are languishing in 14th ahead of kick-off, with the Hammers having lost one, drawn one and won one of their three matches so far under Graham Potter.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 3 February.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 6.30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

In his pre-match conference, Maresca said that the squad will be the same as that which was available to him for the loss against City.

That means that Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile remain sidelined, while Wesley Fofana is a longer-term absentee.

Perhaps the biggest question mark is over who will start in goal after Robert Sanchez’s mistakes last week, with the rest of the 11 likely to be similar.

For West Ham, Graham Potter has stated that he is hopeful of having Jarrod Bowen return in time to face Chelsea, while he is also optimistic that Lucas Paqueta could return after suffering a groin problem against Villa.

Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Füllkrug remain sidelined, as does defender Jean-Clair Todibo. However, Konstantinos Mavropanos is back after serving a suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson; Kudus, Soler, Paqueta.

Odds

Chelsea to win - 4/11

Draw - 17/4

West Ham to win - 7/1

Prediction

While West Ham have had a couple of more positive results in recent weeks, the 2-0 loss to Palace is a reminder that the Hammers still struggle against better sides, even after improving under Graham Potter.

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham.