Though a successful Club World Cup campaign sees Chelsea return from the USA as world champions, the Blues are not expected to slow down their transfer activity ahead of the new season starting in August.

The club began the summer transfer windows with their usual vigour and have already completed the signings of Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap, while adding Joao Pedro in time for the Brazilian to score in the Club World Cup final against PSG.

Enzo Maresca’s side are preparing for a jaunt into the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the English top-flight and winning the Conference League in a busy term.

open image in gallery Cole Palmer scored twice as he led Chelsea to a victory in the Club World Cup final ( Getty Images )

Some fans will feel the Blues still have work to do in the summer, with a bulking of the squad needed in some areas to provide the quality demanded by Europe’s elite club competition.

There is no shortage of funds at Stamford Bridge, with big-money moves a constant fixture of recent transfer windows, and this summer is set to be no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea’s summer transfer plans.

Arrivals & areas to improve

The first port of call for Chelsea this summer was a new winger, as the club decided not to make the deal for Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho permanent. The signing of Jamie Gittens means they have a direct replacement for Sancho, though the departure of Noni Madueke means the club may decide to dip back into the market for another wing profile.

open image in gallery Chelsea will not be keeping loanee Jadon Sancho ( AFP/Getty )

Cole Palmer may have shown his attacking quality in the Club World Cup final, scoring two of Chelsea’s goals, though he lacked consistency over recent months – highlighted by the fact that he scored just once in the last 20 games of the 2024/25 term – and he clearly needs some help carrying the goalscoring and creative burden.

The purchases of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro should go some way to doing just that, with Pedro especially already showing his worth during the Club World Cup.

Elsewhere, a bolstering of their goalkeeping ranks could be in order, with a new central defender potentially required if transfers out of the club fall into place.

open image in gallery Liam Delap is already in at Chelsea ( AP )

Done deals

Ins: Joao Pedro (Brighton, £60m), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund, £48.5m), Liam Delap (Ipswich Town, £30m), Estevao (Palmeiras, £29m), Dario Essugo (Sporting Lisbon, £18.5m), Kendry Paez (Independiente, £17.5m), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg, £11.9m)

Outs: Noni Madueke (Arsenal, £48.5m), Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth, £25m) Kepa Arrizabalaga (Arsenal, £5m), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United, end of loan), Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, £14.7m), Marcus Bettinelli (Manchester City, nominal fee), Mathis Amougou (Strasbourg, undisclosed), Lucas Bergstrom (out of contract), Mike Penders (Strasbourg, loan)

Potential targets

Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig

open image in gallery Xavi Simons could make his move to Chelsea this summer ( AP )

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Leipzig sensation Xavi Simons. Talks have accelerated between the two clubs over a potential move, with it now expected a formal offer will be submitted in the coming days. This comes as Joao Felix prepares to leave the club, with a move to Al-Nassr said to be agreed, while Christopher Nkunku could also depart this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

open image in gallery Chelsea were interested in signing Garnacho in January ( PA )

Chelsea were interested in bringing Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho to Stamford Bridge in January, though a move failed to materialise and the Argentinian winger was also linked to Napoli. However, with the Italian champions cooling their interest, Garnacho having stated his desire to stay in the Premier League and Chelsea selling Noni Madueke, the Blues could go back in for the 21-year-old.

Jorrel Hato, Ajax

open image in gallery Hato has impressed for both Ajax and the Netherlands national side this season ( UEFA via Getty Images )

Fresh reports are linking the Blues with a move for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who can play at left-back and centre-back.

The Dutch giants are said to want £40m for the 19-year-old, with Chelsea supposedly having held informal talks to explore a move.

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa

The Blues are known admirers of Morgan Rogers, according to The Athletic. It is not known if they deem his position as a necessary addition to the squad at this moment, but that profile of player could certainly add something different in attack while easing the burden on Palmer and co. Reports continue to link them with the 22-year-old, though there is nothing concrete in terms of an offer or approach yet.

open image in gallery Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move away ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Mike Maignan, AC Milan

Chelsea originally seemed to have one goalkeeping option in mind, with the club targeting Mike Maignan before the Club World Cup, though it is unknown if they may come back in for the 29-year-old French shot-stopper. He kept 12 clean sheets in Serie A last season, but reports are suggesting that the Blues could be disappointed with a new contract potentially convincing him to stay in Italy.

Rodrygo, Real Madrid

With the departure of Madueke confirmed, expect links to wingers to become increasingly visible in the next few days and weeks. One such link is for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who is said to be surplus to requirements at Los Blancos. Rumours persist linking the Brazilian to Liverpool, Arsenal and the Blues, as well as Man City.