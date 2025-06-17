Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea may be in the United States competing in the Fifa Club World Cup, but their transfer business has not slowed down.

Enzo Maresca’s side are preparing for a jaunt into the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the English top-flight and winning the Conference League in a busy term.

They have work to do in the summer with Jadon Sancho returning to Old Trafford and a bulking of the squad needed in some areas to provide the quality demanded by Europe’s elite club competition.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now .

There is no shortage of funds at Stamford Bridge, with big-money moves a constant fixture of recent transfer windows, and this summer is set to be no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea’s summer transfer plans.

open image in gallery Chelsea will not be keeping loanee Jadon Sancho ( AFP/Getty )

Areas to improve

The first port of call for Chelsea this summer is a new winger, as Manchester United loanee Sancho will not be returning on a permanent basis to Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer may have shown his attacking quality in the Conference League final win over Real Betis, setting up the first two of Chelsea’s four goals, but he has lacked consistency over recent months.

The former Manchester City man’s output dipped compared to his stellar first season at the Bridge, highlighted by the fact that he scored just once in the last 20 games of the 2024/25 term.

Elsewhere, a bolstering of their goalkeeping ranks could be in order, with a new central defender potentially required if transfers out of the club fall into place.

open image in gallery Liam Delap is already in at Chelsea ( AP )

Done deals

Ins: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town, £30m agreed), Estevao (Palmeiras, £29m agreed), Dario Essugo (Sporting Lisbon, £18.5m agreed), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg, £11.9m agreed)

Outs: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United, end of loan), Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, £14.7m agreed), Marcus Bettinelli (Manchester City, nominal fee), Lucas Bergstrom, out of contract)

Potential targets

Jamie Gittens, Borussia Dortmund

Jamie Gittens, who has impressed for German club Borussia Dortmund, is among the list of players that Chelsea have begun pushing for. The Englishman seems to be the Blues’ primary target on the left flank, with a bid already rejected on the first transfer deadline day of the summer. He netted 12 times last season, accounting for his best campaign to date.

Malick Fofana, Olympique Lyon

One of Chelsea’s top targets is Lyon’s Malick Fofana. The 20-year-old Belgian provided 16 goal involvements in a breakout campaign, and has now caught the eye of both Maresca’s men and Nottingham Forest. The Blues are said to have approached the French club, according to The Athletic.

open image in gallery Malick Fofana in training for Belgium ( Belga/AFP via Getty Images )

Nick Woltemade, Stuttgart

Another of the attacking options which Chelsea are reportedly in talks with is Nick Woltemade, TEAMTalk are reporting. The two-time German international scored 17 times across all competition for Stuttgart and is now making a mockery of the European U21 Championship. In the first two group games, he has scored four goals and assisted two more and will line-up against England in Group B next.

Mike Maignan, AC Milan

Chelsea seem to have one goalkeeping option in mind. The 29-year-old French shot-stopper Mike Maignan has enjoyed the past three terms at AC Milan after making 180 appearances for Lille. He kept 12 clean sheets in Serie A last season, but reports are suggesting that the Blues could be disappointed with a new contract potentially convincing him to stay in Italy.

Goncalo Inacio, Sporting Lisbon

If Chelsea do dip their toe in the market for a central-defender, 23-year-old Goncalo Inacio could be the solution. He is reportedly the attractor of interest from Manchester United and Premier League champions Liverpool, according to O Jogo.

Hugo Ekitike, Eintracht Frankfurt

open image in gallery Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt ( Getty Images )

The sought-after Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike could solve Chelsea’s attacking dilemmas, with Man United also reportedly interested in the man who scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists across an impressive season in Germany.