Is Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the London derby
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby in the Premier League as the hosts look to take a step closer to Champions League qualification.
Enzo Maresca’s side began the week in fourth despite some mixed form of late, and the fact that they were only five points ahead of 10th-placed Bournemouth illustrates a competitive race for European football.
Any slip can therefore be costly, with Chelsea hosting a Spurs side who remain a threat despite their lowly league position.
Ange Postecoglou may need a strong finish to the season to have any hope of preserving his job after a difficult campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Chelsea vs Tottenham?
The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 3 April at Stamford Bridge in London.
How can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.
What is the team news?
Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke are all in line to return for Chelsea, though Romeo Lavia is a doubt after the injury-prone midfielder’s latest setback.
Lucas Bergvall missed Sweden’s fixtures in the international break but the Tottenham midfielder is over his illness and may well feature. While Richarlison is back in training and has an outside chance of involvement, both Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso are a couple of weeks away from a return.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sancho, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke.
Odds
Chelsea win - 8/13
Draw - 7/2
Tottenham win - 7/2
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction
It was a chaotic match when these two met in December, and both sides’ form has become worse since then, though the hosts are the clear favourites and should put in a big performance as they look to take a step closer to Champions League qualification against a rival that they have a good recent record against.
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments