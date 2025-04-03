Is Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby in the Premier League as the hosts look to take a step closer to Champions League qualification.

Enzo Maresca’s side began the week in fourth despite some mixed form of late, and the fact that they were only five points ahead of 10th-placed Bournemouth illustrates a competitive race for European football.

Any slip can therefore be costly, with Chelsea hosting a Spurs side who remain a threat despite their lowly league position.

Ange Postecoglou may need a strong finish to the season to have any hope of preserving his job after a difficult campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 3 April at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke are all in line to return for Chelsea, though Romeo Lavia is a doubt after the injury-prone midfielder’s latest setback.

Lucas Bergvall missed Sweden’s fixtures in the international break but the Tottenham midfielder is over his illness and may well feature. While Richarlison is back in training and has an outside chance of involvement, both Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso are a couple of weeks away from a return.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sancho, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Odds

Chelsea win - 8/13

Draw - 7/2

Tottenham win - 7/2

Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction

It was a chaotic match when these two met in December, and both sides’ form has become worse since then, though the hosts are the clear favourites and should put in a big performance as they look to take a step closer to Champions League qualification against a rival that they have a good recent record against.

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham.