Is Chelsea vs Southampton on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea face Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League with the hosts looking to re-ignite their bid for Champions League football.

The Blues sit in seventh ahead of the latest round of Premier League fixtures, with three defeats in their last five matches seeing them fall out of the top four.

But Enzo Maresca’s side are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City, and a win tonight could be vital for the Blues’ chances of making the top four as they face a struggling Southampton side who have only managed to earn nine points so far this season.

Ivan Juric’s side lost 4-0 to Brighton last time out, and they currently trail 17th-placed Wolves by 13 points with just 12 games left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Chelsea vs Southampton?

The match kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday 25 February at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online or on the discovery+ app.

Team news

In his pre-match conference, Enzo Maresca confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah will be out for between seven and 10 days after being forced off against Villa.

There were no additional injury concerns, with Maresca also confirming that Filip Jorgensen will remain as starting goalkeeper.

Maresca said that Pedro Neto’s performance at nine was ‘positive’, so he could expect to retain his place leading the line in the absence of Nicolas Jackson, while Wesley Fofana, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia the other long-term absentees.

For Southampton, Jan Bednarek is the only new injury concern from the loss to Brighton, and the club are awaiting a scan to determine the extent of his issue.

Lesley Ugochukwu will be unavailable to face his parent club, while Adam Lallana and Taylor Harwood-Bellis remain out until March and there are no concrete return dates for Ryan Fraser and Ross Stewart.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Nkunku; Neto.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Bree, Bednarek, Aribo; Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Fernandes, Welington; Diblig, Archer, Sulemana.

Odds

Chelsea win - 2/9

Draw - 6/1

Southampton win - 10/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Despite their recent run of poor results, a match against the worst-performing side in the league provides a great chance for Chelsea to grab a win that hopefully re-ignites their bid for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea 3-0 Southampton.