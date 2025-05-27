Is Chelsea vs Real Betis on TV? How to watch Conference League final for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea will hope to see out what has been a straightforward European campaign with silverware as they take on Real Betis in the Conference League final.

The Blues booked their place in next season’s Champions League on Sunday and Enzo Maresca will look to harness the momentum gained from the City Ground and bring it to Wroclaw, where they face an ambitious Betis side.

Having stormed through the league phase a knockout stages, beating Swedish outfit Djurgarden to reach the final, an unprecedented accolade is on the line for the Blues as they face the prospect of becoming the first team to complete a European grand slam - which entails winning each of the Champions League, Europa League, (now defunct) Cup Winners’ Cup and the recent innovation of the Conference League.

However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side will stand in their way, powered by ex-Real Madrid sensation and Manchester United loanee Antony, who is enjoying a new lease of life in Spain.

TNT Sports has confirmed a huge change to its coverage by making the three major men’s European finals available to watch for free, including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The match is now available to watch for free, here’s how you can take advantage:

When is Chelsea vs Real Betis?

The Europa League final is on 28 May at Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

How to watch the Europa League final for free

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate with coverage beginning at 6pm BST, though you will need a subscription for TNT Sports. Subscribers via Discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV can also take in all the build-up and in-game coverage. But there is a live stream online made available for free through the Discovery+ app.

Subscribers will also have access to the match but those without a subscription can download the app and register their details without signing up for a subscription.

Prime Video customers with the basic Discovery+ account will be able to watch the Uefa finals on the Prime Video app.

But viewers without Discovery+ just need to download the app, register their details online, and enjoy the games for free. No subscriptions are required.