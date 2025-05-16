Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Blues target top four as injuries mount for Ruben Amorim
Enzo Maresca’s men must collect three points to keep themselves inside the Champions League places
Chelsea host Manchester United this evening in a crucial clash that could determine which European competition they play in next season.
The Champions League race is electric this year with five teams having a realistic chance at securing a spot in Europe’s top tournament for 2025/26. A place in the top five will be enough for Chelsea who currently sit fifth but are level on points with Aston Villa and just one ahead of Nottingham Forest.
To keep their destiny in their own hands they must defeat Ruben Amorim’s struggling Red Devils and collect three points which would propel them above Manchester City into fourth.
For their part, United’s route to the Champions League can only come through the Europa League where they are preparing to face Tottenham in the final next week. Amorim will be without key defenders for tonight’s match as they work to be fit for that final and he is expected to field a weaker side against the Blues.
Follow all the latest updates from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
A rare Friday fixture
This is just the second ever Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Manchester United on a Friday.
The last time the teams faced each other on this day of a the week was a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in August 2002.
No wins at Stamford Bridge in five years
Manchester United have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games against Chelsea (five draws, five defeats).
That was a 2-0 victory in February 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Chelsea's record versus Man Utd
Chelsea have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Manchester United.
They’ve drawn eight and lost five in that run.
Their lone win was a 4-3 victory in this exact fixture last season.
Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘loses quarter of total wealth’
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s wealth has fallen by £6.473bn - a quarter of his total fortune - according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.
The Manchester United co-owner and founder of Ineos has seen his wealth fall from £23.519bn 12 months ago to £17.046bn, according to the latest list.
The billionaire’s Ineos group bought a 27.7 per cent stake in United for £1.25bn in February last year and they have overseen a wave of cost-cutting measures in an attempt to improve the club’s dire finances.
Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘loses quarter of total wealth’
Man Utd early team news
For United, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot remain out, while Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer will be assessed ahead of the match.
Leny Yoro is a doubt after picking up a knock against West Ham, though it’s unlikely he’ll be risked even if fit.
Ruben Amorim will likely make wholesale changes to the side that lost at the weekend, with several of United’s younger players expected to feature at Stamford Bridge.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, Lindelof, Fredricson; Dorgu, Casemiro, Amass; Fernandes, Eriksen; Obi.
Chelsea early team news
For the hosts, Nicolas Jackson will miss the rest of the season after being red carded against Newcastle, while Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club.
Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu will likely be unavailable due to injury, leaving Enzo Maresca a potential selection dilemma in his forward line, though the rest of the squad is fit for the run-in.
Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Madueke; Palmer.
How can I watch it?
The game will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
When is Chelsea vs Manchester United?
The match is due to kick off at 8.15pm on Friday, 16 May at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea vs Man Utd
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League this evening, with the hosts looking to take a vital step closer to Champions League qualification.
Enzo Maresca’s side start the weekend occupying the final qualification place, though they are fifth on goal difference alone, level on 63 points with Aston Villa below them.
And with a final-day test away at fellow Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest still to come, it could be vital to grab three points this evening against a struggling United side.
Thankfully for home fans, Ruben Amorim will likely rest plenty of players ahead of the Europa League final next week, though Chelsea will be firm favourites whatever happens with the Red Devils having slipped to 16th in the league.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action between Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Blues are hoping to keep up their challenge for the Champions League spots and need three points to remain ahead of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
Man Utd meanwhile are focusing on next week’s Europa League final and Ruben Amorim has a few injuries concerns to juggle tonight.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments