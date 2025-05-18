Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea vs Man United LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final team news and updates from sold-out Wembley

Chelsea can complete an unbeaten treble while holders United look to retain the FA Cup

Jamie Braidwood
at Wembley
,Chris Wilson
Sunday 18 May 2025 05:08 EDT
Reddit founder's investment in Chelsea is a 'game-changer' - Bompastor

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final at a sold-out Wembley with history on the line in the showpiece event.

Chelsea are aiming to complete an unbeaten treble under Sonia Bompastor, having cruised to a sixth straight Women’s Super League title and lifting the League Cup.

They will face FA Cup holders United, who defeated Tottenham last year to win their first major trophy and are now playing a third consecutive final under boss Marc Skinner.

This is also a rematch of the 2023 final, won 1-0 by Chelsea thanks to Sam Kerr’s late goal. Overall, the Blues have won 13 of their 15 matches against United, who have only beaten Chelsea once.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expected to be at Wembley for the final, following the Reddit co-founder’s £20m investment in Chelsea.

Follow live updates and build-up from Wembley in our blog, below

Wembley sold-out for Women's FA Cup final

There is set to be a record-breaking crowd for the Women’s FA Cup final after Wembley said there are no tickets remaining for the match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 2023 final between Chelsea and Manchester United broke the attendance record with a crowd of 77,390 attending Chelsea’s 1-0 win.

Chelsea and United were given an allocation of 20,000 each for the 2025 final and the rest of the general tickets have been snapped up.

So the overall attendance could be closer to 90,000 - which would be a record for the competition and a women’s club fixture in England.

Jamie Braidwood18 May 2025 10:10

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without England star Lauren James due to a hamstring injury but Mayra Ramirez is fit to return. Sam Kerr remains out, having not featured at all this season due to injury.

With the exception of right back Jayde Riviere, Manchester United have a fully-fit squad for the final.

Interestingly, both teams switched formations and played a back-three at the weekend, so there could a surprise or two again.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Girma, Charles; Walsh, Nusken, Cuthbert; Beever-Jones, Ramirez, Baltimore

Man Utd: Tullis-Joyce; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, George; Miyazawa, Clinton; Bizet, Toone, Galton;Terland

Jamie Braidwood18 May 2025 10:04

Good morning

Holders Manchester United face treble-chasing Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final.

United won their first major honour when they defeat Tottenham 4-0 to win the FA Cup last season, with Marc Skinner’s side also beating Chelsea in the semi-finals that year.

But the Blues have been as dominant as usual under Sonia Bompastor this season, going unbeaten in the Women’s Super League and also lifting the Women’s League Cup.

Victory over United at Wembley would complete an unprecedented unbeaten treble in Bompastor’s first year, with defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals the only disappointment.

United, though, will be playing in their third FA Cup final in a row and will have a score to settle with Chelsea after a 1-0 defeat to them in the 2023 Wembley showdown.

Jamie Braidwood18 May 2025 10:00

Kick-off time and how to watch

When is the Women’s FA Cup final?

The match will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 18 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage starting from 12:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Jamie Braidwood18 May 2025 08:46

