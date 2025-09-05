Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch WSL opener
Chelsea begin their bid for a seventh successive WSL title when they go up against Manchester City in the season opener.
Sonia Bompastor managed to guide the Blues to a coveted invincible crown in her debut season at Stamford Bridge last term, maintaining Chelsea’s imperious status that was left by Emma Hayes.
Man City, meanwhile, endured an underwhelming season as they missed out on Champions League qualification, sacking manager Gareth Taylor in March.
Andree Jeglertz has succeeded the now-Liverpool boss in the City dugout and arrives off the back of Euro 2025, where he managed Denmark in his previous position.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the WSL opener:
When is Chelsea vs Man City?
Chelsea’s WSL clash against Man City kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Friday 5 September at Stamford Bridge in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 6:30pm BST.
Team news
Chelsea could be without Lauren James, who faces a race against time to recover from an ankle injury she sustained on Lionesses duty at Euro 2025. Millie Bright and Sam Kerr remain absent as both rehabilitate knee injuries. The Blues could also showcase their new signings, with the likes of Mara Alber, Livia Peng and Ellie Carpenter coming through the door.
Man City also go into the season with a handful of absences, with Mary Fowler and Mayzee Davies yet to return from ACL injuries. Jeglertz could also field their new arrivals, among which include Iman Beney and Sydney Lohmann.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bjorn, Girma, Charles; Rytting Kaneryd, Walsh, Nusken, Cuthbert, Baltimore; Ramirez.
Man City XI: Keating; Casparij, Prior, Knaak, Greenwood; Coombs, Hasegawa, Lohmann; Miedema, Shaw, Hemp.
Odds
Chelsea win 2/3
Draw 3/1
Man City win 15/4
