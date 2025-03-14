Jump to content
Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV? How to watch Women’s League Cup final

The League Cup final kicks off a run of four clashes in just 12 days between Chelsea and Man City

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 14 March 2025 09:10 EDT
Chelsea and Man City are to meet four times in 12 days
Chelsea and Man City are to meet four times in 12 days (The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup final as the first silverware of the season is decided at Derby’s Pride Park.

Chelsea have been runners-up in the last three League Cup finals in a row but have the chance to win their first trophy under Sonia Bompastor.

City, whose last honour came in this competition in 2022, have had a turbulent build-up with manager Gareth Taylor surprisingly sacked five days before the final.

The Women’s League Cup final also kicks off a run of four meetings in 12 days between Chelsea and City.

The teams are also facing each other in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals and with a WSL clash scheduled in between.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch the Women’s League Cup final?

It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 11:45pm on Saturday 15 March. Kick-off at Pride Park is at 12:15pm.

What is the team news?

Chelsea have several key absences with January signings Keira Walsh and Naomi Girman unavailable - while forward Guro Reiten has also been ruled out.

Mia Fischel is nearing a return after returning to the bench in the win over Crystal Palace but Sam Kerr and Kadeisha Buchanan are long-term absentees.

Manchester CIty are still without long-term absentees Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp. Aoba Fujino has been passed fit but Rebecca Knaak is out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bjorn, Bright, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Kaptein, Nusken; Rytting-Kaneryd, Ramirez, James

Manchester City XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Prior, Aleixandri, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Roord, Miedema; Park, Shaw, Fowler

