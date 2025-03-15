The Women’s League Cup will be won by Chelsea or Manchester City ( The FA via Getty Images )

Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the Women’s Cup final to kick off a run of four clashes between the teams in just 12 days.

The first silverware of the season is up for grabs at Pride Park in Derby as Chelsea look to get over the line after three consecutive defeats in the Women’s League final and City aim to win their first trophy since last winning this competition three years ago.

City made the shock decision to sack Gareth Taylor just five days ago, with former boss Nick Cushing taking over as interim. He will do battle with Sonia Bompastor, who has taken Chelsea to the top of the Women’s Super League since replacing Emma Hayes and now looks to win her first trophy with the Blues.

Chelsea ana City’s players are going to be very familiar with each other at the end of the month: the teams will meet in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, with a WSL fixture also scheduled before the return leg next week.

Who will strike first? Follow live updates from the Women’s League Cup final, below.