Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s League Cup final latest team news and line-ups
The first silverware of the season is up for grabs as Chelsea and Man City do battle at Pride Park
Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the Women’s Cup final to kick off a run of four clashes between the teams in just 12 days.
The first silverware of the season is up for grabs at Pride Park in Derby as Chelsea look to get over the line after three consecutive defeats in the Women’s League final and City aim to win their first trophy since last winning this competition three years ago.
City made the shock decision to sack Gareth Taylor just five days ago, with former boss Nick Cushing taking over as interim. He will do battle with Sonia Bompastor, who has taken Chelsea to the top of the Women’s Super League since replacing Emma Hayes and now looks to win her first trophy with the Blues.
Chelsea ana City’s players are going to be very familiar with each other at the end of the month: the teams will meet in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, with a WSL fixture also scheduled before the return leg next week.
Who will strike first? Follow live updates from the Women’s League Cup final, below.
Nick Cushing returns to Man City as interim manager
Nick Cushing enjoyed a long, successful stint at Manchester City between 2013 and 2020, a period that included their breakthrough WSL success in 2016.
He left to take a role as an assistant at New York City FC, also a member of the City Football Group network of clubs, before stepping up to the top role in 2022. He was sacked after two seasons last year and has since been out of work.
“I’m obsessed with the game, and love how competitive the WSL is,” he said ahead of the League Cup final.
“The good thing is I have a top group of staff filling in the gaps I might not know about personalities and who can do two games in a week.
“They’ve worked incredibly hard over the last few days to help me and I appreciate that.”
Alex Greenwood says Man City players in ‘shock’ at Gareth Taylor departure
Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood said she and her teammates were “shocked” by the club’s decision to sack long-time manager Gareth Taylor.
England international Greenwood was signed to Manchester City by Taylor in 2020 and has played her full five-year career there under his leadership, lifting the League Cup in 2022.
She told reporters: “I was shocked by the news, of course... I had to digest it. Ultimately the decision was made and we have to respect the decision and trust the decision.”
Manchester City part ways with Gareth Taylor amid WSL struggles
Manchester City sprung a huge surprise on Monday by sacking Gareth Taylor five days before the League Cup final.
Taylor had been in charge of City for five years, winning the League Cup in 2022, but managing director Charlotte O’Neill said results had not been good enough this season with the team only in fourth in the WSL.
“Unfortunately, results this season have so far not reached this high standard. With six games of the WSL campaign remaining, we believe that a change of management will breathe fresh life into our bid to ensure qualification for the 2025/26 Women’s Champions League,” a statement said.
Chelsea vs Man City final kicks off four clashes in 12 days
Chelsea and Manchester City should be sick of the sight of each other by the end of the month: today’s League Cup final is the first of four meetings between the teams in just 12 days .
Chelsea have a fairly healthy lead in the WSL, while Man City are scrapping to make the top three, but the Champions League quarter-finals loom large.
The Blues are of course desperate to progress and win that competition: will be interesting to see how both managers rotate their squads throughout the fortnight.
The four matches in 12 days
15/03: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Women’s League Cup final
19/03: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League QF first leg
23/03: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Women’s Super League
27/03: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Champions League QF second leg
Chelsea vs Man City predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bjorn, Bright, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Kaptein, Nusken; Rytting-Kaneryd, Ramirez, James
Manchester City XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Prior, Aleixandri, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Roord, Miedema; Park, Shaw, Fowler
What is the Man City team news?
Manchester CIty are still without long-term absentees Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp. Aoba Fujino has been passed fit but Rebecca Knaak is out.
What is the Chelsea team news?
Chelsea have several key absences with January signings Keira Walsh and Naomi Girman unavailable - while forward Guro Reiten has also been ruled out.
Mia Fischel is nearing a return after returning to the bench in the win over Crystal Palace but Sam Kerr and Kadeisha Buchanan are long-term absentees.
How can I watch the Women’s League Cup final?
It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 11:45pm on Saturday 15 March. Kick-off at Pride Park is at 12:15pm.
Good morning
Chelsea face Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup final as the first silverware of the season is decided at Derby’s Pride Park.
Chelsea have been runners-up in the last three League Cup finals in a row but have the chance to win their first trophy under Sonia Bompastor.
City, whose last honour came in this competition in 2022, have had a turbulent build-up with manager Gareth Taylor surprisingly sacked five days before the final.
The Women’s League Cup final also kicks off a run of four meetings in 12 days between Chelsea and City. .
The teams are also facing each other in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals and with a WSL clash scheduled in between.
