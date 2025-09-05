Chelsea vs Man City live: Sam Kerr poised to return for defending champions as WSL gets underway
Sonia Bompastor led Chelsea to an invincible season in her debut WSL season last term
Chelsea begin their bid for a seventh successive WSL title as they play host to hopeful challengers Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Sonia Bompastor managed to guide the Blues to a coveted invincible crown in her debut season in England last term, maintaining Chelsea’s imperious status that was left by Emma Hayes.
Chelsea begin the season with a handful of injury problems, with Lauren James, Lucy Bronze and Mayra Ramirez all out, but welcome the long-awaited return of Sam Kerr, who has been out since tearing her ACL in January 2024.
Man City, meanwhile, endured an underwhelming season as they missed out on Champions League qualification, sacking manager Gareth Taylor in the midst of their struggles.
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge below:
Chelsea vs Man City LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the WSL opener between Chelsea and Manchester City!
Chelsea begin their bid for a seventh successive title after Sonia Bompastor managed to guide the Blues to a coveted invincible crown in her debut season last term.
Man City, meanwhile, begin a new era under Andree Jeglertz after an underwhelming 2024/25, which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments