Chelsea v Liverpool live: Ekitike injury latest as Premier League leaders look to avoid third straight defeat
Liverpool have lost back-to-back games under Arne Slot while Chelsea were stunned by Brighton last weekend
Chelsea host Liverpool in an intriguing Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge as both rivals search for form following mixed starts to the season.
Visitors Liverpool are in danger of losing three games in a row for the first time under Arne Slot after the Premier League champions fell to defeats at Crystal Palace last weekend and Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.
Chelsea were tipped to challenge Liverpool for the title last season but the Blues are stuttering under Enzo Maresca, having lost two games in a row in the Premier League to Manchester United and Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
Slot has yet to get big-money recruits clicking, with Florian Wirtz’s form coming under fire and Alexander Isak still building match sharpness, while Chelsea’s struggles have come in their ill-discipline with red cards in three of their last four games.
Follow live updates from Chelsea v Liverpool in the Premier League below
Liverpool injury news: Alisson and Hugo Ekitike latest
Liverpool’s Alisson is a doubt to face Manchester United after the international break with Arne Slot confirming the goalkeeper will not be joining up with Brazil this month.
Alisson injured his hamstring in Liverpool’s Champions League defeat at Galatasaray on Tuesday and Giorgi Mamardashvili will make his first Premier League start away at Chelsea.
Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa both trained ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge following knocks, as Liverpool look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats for just the second time under Slot.
Liverpool injury news: Alisson and Hugo Ekitike latest as Arne Slot offers update
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto.
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.
What is the Chelsea team news?
This match will come too soon for Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo, who will likely be out until after the international break. However, Andrey Santos and Wesley Fofana could return to the squad after short-term injury lay-offs.
Trevoh Chalobah is suspended after his red card against Brighton, while Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Liam Deal remain the longer-term absentees.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm BST on both channels. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?
The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 4 October at Stamford Bridge in London. Kick-off is set for 5.30pm BST.
Good afternoon
Chelsea host Liverpool in an intriguing Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge as both rivals search for form following mixed starts to the season.
Visitors Liverpool are in danger of losing three games in a row for the first time under Arne Slot after the Premier League champions fell to defeats at Crystal Palace last weekend and Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.
Chelsea were tipped to challenge Liverpool for the title last season but the Blues are stuttering under Enzo Maresca, having lost two games in a row in the Premier League to Manchester United and Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
Slot has yet to get big-money recruits clicking, with Florian Wirtz’s form coming under fire and Alexander Isak still building match sharpness, while Chelsea’s struggles have come in their ill-discipline with red cards in three of their last four games.
What is the Liverpool team news
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has already ruled out Alisson after the Brazilian was forced to come off in the loss to Galatasaray, while Hugo Ekitike trained on Friday after being forced off in Istanbul and could be involved.
Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Federico Chiesa could make a return after missing out on the midweek squad due to an ongoing – though less serious – issue.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments