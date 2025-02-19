Who Chelsea could face in Conference League last-16 after knockout play-off draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea are waiting to learn their potential route to the Europa Conference League final at the end of the season, with the draw for the next rounds of the competition taking place on 21 February.

What started off as a brilliant campaign for the Blues has quickly tailed off into a mixed run of form that has seen them drop out of both domestic cup competitions as well as the Premier League top four.

Nevertheless, their form in Europe has been imperious, with Enzo Maresca’s side winning all six of their league phase games and scoring 26 goals in the process.

Victory in this competition is now Chelsea’s last chance at a trophy this season, and it is one that they will certainly try to take advantage of, with a place in next season’s Europa League up for grabs alongside the chance to be the first side to win all three of Uefa’s main competitions.

Who Chelsea could face in Europa Conference League last 16

Chelsea finished first in the league phase and therefore were given first seed for the knockout rounds.

They were paired with second-placed Vitoria SC, and these two sides will then face one of winners of the ties between the 15th, 16th, 17th or 18th-placed sides.

Those ties are Gent vs Real Betis, with the Spaniards 3-0 up after the first leg, and FC Copenhagen vs FC Heidenheim, with the tie finely balance after the Bundesliga side grabbed a 2-1 lead after the first leg.

When will Chelsea learn their last-16 opponents?

The second legs of the Conference League play-off ties takes place on Thursday, 20 February.

Once the results are in, Chelsea will have narrowed down their potential last-16 opponents to two sides – in other words, the winners of each tie mentioned above.

The draw for the round of 16 then takes place on February 21 at around 1pm GMT.

When will Chelsea play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Conference League round of 16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Chelsea will be at home in the second leg in principle.

Conference League draw in full

Gent or Real Betis - to play Chelsea or Vitoria SC in last 16

TSC Backa Topola vs Jagellonia - to play Legia Warsaw or Cercle Brugge in last 16

Celje vs Apoel - to play Djurgardens or Lugano in last 16

Víkingur vs Panathinaikos - to play Fiorentina or Rapid Wien in last 16

FC Copenhagen vs FC Heidenheim - to play Chelsea or Vitoria SC in last 16

Molde vs Shamrock Rovers - to play Legia Warsaw or Cercle Brugge in last 16

Omonoia vs Pafos - to play Djurgardens or Lugano in last 16

Borac vs Olimpija - to play Fiorentina or Rapid Wien in last 16