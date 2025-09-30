Is Chelsea vs Benfica on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea will welcome Jose Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge as they look to get their Champions League campaign up and running against Benfica.

The Blues were left kicking themselves in their competition opener, ruing defensive mistakes as Bayern Munich held firm to deal the world champions a defeat on their return to Europe’s top tier.

Enzo Maresca’s side have endured a patchy start to the season on the whole, most recently losing 3-1 to Brighton at home. They will be desperate to overcome the absence of Cole Palmer and produce a convincing display against Benfica, who they beat in a lightning-delayed Club World Cup clash on their way to becoming world champions.

Benfica, meanwhile, suffered one of the shocks of the opening week as they were beaten 3-2 at home to Azerbaijani side Qarabag. They’ll hope for better fortunes at Chelsea, praying for a bit of Mourinho magic at the ground he won three Premier League titles at.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Chelsea vs Benfica?

The Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 30 September at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.

Team news

Chelsea will be expected to rotate following their disappointing loss to Brighton three days ago. Enzo Maresca revealed that Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos will all be assessed ahead of the clash after picking up “small problems”. They could join Palmer, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines for the game.

Benfica, meanwhile, are missing Manu Silva, Alexander Bah and Bruma due to long-term injuries, while 19-year-old forward Gianluca Prestianni is currently away representing Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile. Mourinho will look to star striker Vangelis Pavlidis for the goals against his former club, with the Greek scoring both goals in his side’s win over Gil Vicente at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Pedro.

Benfica XI: Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Lukebakio, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis