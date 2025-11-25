Is Chelsea v Barcelona on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea host Barcelona in a blockbuster Champions League tie tonight, with both sides pushing for a spot in the top eight automatic qualifiers.

Enzo Maresca’s men are 12th in the league phase table, one place behind and level on points with tonight’s opponents.

The Blues are fresh from a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend, but a toe fracture for Cole Palmer means they will have to face the Spanish giants without their talisman, who is nearing a return from a two-month injury layoff.

Chelsea dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Qarabag in their last European encounter but have two wins from two at home in this campaign, while Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw by Club Brugge in an entertaining tussle.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Chelsea vs Barcelona?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 25 November at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Amazon Prime, with coverage from 6.55pm GMT. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Aside from Cole Palmer, Chelsea will be without the injury-prone Romeo Lavia alongside Dario Essugo and long-term absentee Levi Colwill, who all remain out of action. Captain Reece James was withdrawn at half-time against Burnley but Maresca confirmed the move was planned in advance rather than as a result of any injury concerns. Wesley Fofana missed out on the squad for the Burnley game entirely for “protection”, but should be fit to face Barca.

For the visitors, Alejandro Balde should be fit to start despite being substituted following a knock to the head in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, while Raphinha may be in line for an appearance off the bench after he made his return from a hamstring injury. Marcus Rashford has recovered from the full and has travelled to London, so could be involved.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro, Garnacho, Delap.

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde, Casado, De Jong, Yamal, Lopez, Torres, Lewandowski