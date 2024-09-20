( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the opening match of the Women’s Super League season at Kingsmeadow to mark the start of a new era for the Blues under Sonia Bompastor.

The Blues won the WSL for a fifth consecutive season last campaign under the departing Emma Hayes and Bompastor has big shoes to fill after arriving from Lyon for a new era in the women’s game. The Chelsea squad has also seen several changes, with England international Lucy Bronze the pick of the new signings.

A season of possible transition under Bompastor means Chelsea are likely to face increased competition for the title from Manchester City and Arsenal - who meet at the Emirates on Sunday - so a winning start is vital in a WSL where there is usually little margin for error over the campaign. Villa finished seventh in the WSL last season and have a new manager of their own, with Dutchman Robert de Pauw replacing Carla Ward. The visitors are led by former Lionesses striker Rachel Daly.

The match is live on BBC Two, and you can follow all the latest updates in the live blog below.