Is Chelsea v Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal head to Chelsea for a top-of-the-table Premier League clash as the Gunners look to extend their early advantage in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side entered the weekend with a six-point lead over second-placed Chelsea after last weekend’s thumping win over Tottenham was coupled with defeats for Manchester City and another loss for sinking Liverpool. City’s late win over Leeds yesterday means Pep Guardiola’s side are now back in second place, four points behind Arsenal, but this remains a precious opportunity for the Gunners.

Arsenal followed their big win over Tottenham by beating Bayern Munich 3-1 win on Wednesday night to rise to the top of the Champions League standings. But Chelsea also had a statement win in midweek as they crushed 10-man Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, in a win that was lit up by 18-year-old star Estevao.

Enzo Maresca’s side could propel themselves into title contention if they end Arsenal’s winning run and cut their lead to just three points - and the Blues could welcome back their “best player” Cole Palmer after missing the last two months due to injury.

But the title may feel that it is already in Arsenal’s hands if they defeat their London rivals and emerge from Stamford Bridge with three precious points.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

The Premier League match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 November at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, following the previous match between West Ham and Liverpool.

What is the team news?

Cole Palmer is able to start against Arsenal after two months out, Enzo Maresca said, but whether the England international returns straight into the starting line-up remains to be seen, especially given the selection headache the Chelsea boss now faces given the form of Estevao.

Leandro Trossard has a “chance” of being available despite picking up a knock against Bayern Munich in midweek. While Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are back, this should come too soon for Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Magalhaes will be out for another couple of weeks.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Neto

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie; Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Merino, Martinelli