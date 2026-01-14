Chelsea v Arsenal live: Saliba and Palmer face late calls for Carabao Cup semi-final
Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first match at Stamford Bridge after his reign began with a win against Charlton in the FA Cup
Liam Rosenior will look to waste no time in taking Chelsea to Wembley as his new side prepares for the visit of Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Rosenior got off to a perfect start in his first match in the Blues dugout as his side beat Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night, and is now tasked with his maiden outing in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful.
But in Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Gunners, the former Strasbourg and Hull manager faces an almighty task, with Arsenal unbeaten since losing to Aston Villa at the start of December.
Chelsea sealed their place in the last four by surviving a scare at League One side Cardiff, while Arsenal scraped past Crystal Palace on penalties in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action from Chelsea v Arsenal in our live blog below:
Is Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV today?
The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 14 January at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7pm.
You can also watch the game online via NOW TV.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Kai Havertz returned as a substitute against Portsmouth on Sunday but this one is likely to come too soon for a starting berth against his former club. Defensive options Piero Hinacpie, Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are all on the brink of a return while Leandro Trossard and William Saliba face late fitness tests.
What is the Chelsea team news?
Chelsea will make a late call on key duo Cole Palmer and Reece James, after both missed the win against Charlton, with Malo Gusto also facing a late fitness test. In a further blow, Moises Caicedo is suspended after picking up his second yellow card in the competition in December’s win at Cardiff.
Good evening
Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first Chelsea match at Stamford Bridge as the Blues host Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.
Rosenior got off to a perfect start in his first match in the Blues dugout as his side beat Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.
As for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, they are unbeaten since losing to Aston Villa at the start of December, including a penalty shoot-out win over Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals, and last time out defeated Portsmouth 4-1 in the FA Cup.
It finished all-square the last time these two met in November, with Mikel Merino cancelling out Trevoh Chalobah’s goal in a match memorable for Moises Caicedo’s red card in the first-half.
