Is Chelsea vs Ajax on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea play host to Ajax in the Champions League this evening hoping to propel themselves further up the league phase table.

The Blues sit 18th in the table ahead of this week’s fixtures having won one and lost one of their two games so far. Bayern Munich swept the world champions aside 3-1 in their opening match before Enzo Maresca’s side defeated Benfica 1-0 at the end of September.

Since then, Chelsea have beaten Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and look in good touch ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

They take on an Ajax side who have not won in three games. They have lost both of their Champions League games so far with Inter Milan and Marseille both scoring multiple goals against the Dutch side. Chelsea will pose a difficult challenge and the Blues are the favourites to win tonight’s encounter.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Chelsea vs Ajax?

Chelsea’s encounter with Ajax in the Champions League kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 22 October at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via Discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Joao Pedro will miss the Benfica match due to being suspended by a red card in the Blues’ last Champions League outing.

Chelsea are still missing Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Benoit Badiashile and Liam Delap who are all injured. Enzo Fernandez is also a doubt due to a knee problem.

For Ajax, Owen Wijndal has a muscular problem picked up during the defeat to Marseille and the 25-year-old remains out of contention. Branco van den Boomen is dealing with a back injury and will also miss the game.

Chelsea vs Ajax predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Acheampong , Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; George

Ajax XI: Jaros; Rosa, Gaaei, Baas, Mokio; Gloukh, Sutalo, Taylor; Edvardsen, Weghorst, Godts