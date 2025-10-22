Chelsea vs Ajax live: Blues look to maintain strong form in Champions League clash
The Blues face bottom-of-the-table Ajax in a European encounter they should win
Chelsea host Ajax in the Champions League tonight looking to continue the momentum they have built up over the last three games.
The Blues have beaten Benfica, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in successive matches and are building some consistency for boss Enzo Maresca. They have scored six goals in those wins and conceded just once - against Premier League champions Liverpool.
A bruising 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich got their Champions League campaign off to a poort start but they rectified that result by beating Benfica last time out. A victory over Ajax would propel them up the table and leave them in a good position for the remainder of the league phase.
The Dutch side have not won in three games and lost both of their Champions League outings so far. That leaves Chelsea as favourites to win this evening but Maresca will know a positive performance is also required from his team.
Chelsea vs Ajax
Chelsea play host to Ajax in the Champions League this evening hoping to propel themselves further up the league phase table.
The Blues sit 18th in the table ahead of this week’s fixtures having won one and lost one of their two games so far. Bayern Munich swept the world champions aside 3-1 in their opening match before Enzo Maresca’s side defeated Benfica 1-0 at the end of September.
Since then, Chelsea have beaten Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and look in good touch ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.
They take on an Ajax side who have not won in three games. They have lost both of their Champions League games so far with Inter Milan and Marseille both scoring multiple goals against the Dutch side. Chelsea will pose a difficult challenge and the Blues are the favourites to win tonight’s encounter.
Chelsea take on Ajax in the league phase looking to secure back-to-back wins in the competition and propel themselves up the table.
Kick off for this one is at 8pm so stick with us for all the build up and team news beforehand.
