Kim Little sure Arsenal Women’s Champions League win will go down in history

Captain Kim Little is sure Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League triumph will go down as “one of the best moments the club has ever had” but admits it will take her some time to process their 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the Lisbon final.

The Gunners became the first English club to lift the trophy in 2007, which remained the only occasion an English team had done it until Saturday evening in Portugal, when Arsenal beat heavy favourites and defending champions Barca in blistering conditions after England forward Beth Mead teed up Sweden international and fellow second-half substitute Stina Blackstenius in the 74th minute.

Scot Little began the first of her two spells at Arsenal the year after that 2007 campaign – in which the Gunners sealed an historic quadruple – and, now 34, the quietly-commanding leader has achieved an unprecedented personal feat.

“I’m not quite sure it’s sunk in yet,” said Little. “I’m not sure it’s quite going through the players’ minds yet, just because we’re so in the moment, but to win a Champions League with Arsenal will definitely go down in history as one of the best moments this club has ever had.

“To think about that is incredible. I’m sure the days after this day we will reflect on that and really see that.”

Unseating Barca, who defended their 2023 title last year, was a tremendous team effort, played out in front of a sold-out crowd at the home of Sporting Lisbon, a venue where the Gunners faithful – estimated to be just under 5,000 strong in the dedicated supporters’ section – were dwarfed by an overwhelming majority backing the Liga F champions.

But an excellent defensive display, after the early nerves had settled, boosted belief, and Renee Slegers’ side were unfazed after a first-half own goal charged to Barcelona’s Irene Paredes was disallowed by VAR.

The 36-year-old head coach’s decision to bring on Blackstenius and Mead in the 67th and 68th minutes respectively then inspired the Gunners to victory.

“We knew coming into this game that we basically had to be perfect,” added Little. “It’s very special for me. I’ve been at the club a very long time and we have had incredible periods where we have been successful.

“The club won it in 2007 and I signed the year after that. To still be at the club now and see how much it has done to progress the women’s game and invest in us as players and as a club, it is truly special to be sitting here now today off the back of winning the ultimate trophy for club football and it is definitely the best moment of my career.”

Slegers, previously an assistant, took charge in October on an interim basis before she was appointed permanent successor to Jonas Eidevall in January.

“I’m so happy for everyone,” said the Dutch boss. “Everything we have been asking for and all the months we’ve had and all the questions we’ve asked the players, that they got the reward today.

“The funny and the positive thing about everything, of course we’re going to reflect, and take this all in, but I think there’s even more in this team.

“That’s almost the scary part of it, that we’ve achieved something enormous today, but there’s even more to give in this team.”