Is Celtic v Rangers on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Scottish Premiership fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead
Celtic and Rangers renew their Old Firm rivalry to start 2026 with a fiery Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead.
With Hearts three points clear at the top of the table, Celtic know a win is pivotal, with their Glasgow rivals three more points further back in third.
Wilfried Nancy’s position as manager is still shrouded in uncertainty after Celtic lost 2-0 at Motherwell on Tuesday, while Rangers defeated St. Mirren 2-1 at Ibrox.
The last meeting saw Celtic defeat Rangers 3-1 in extra-time in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park back in November, though the Bhoys lost the final to St. Mirren last month.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Old Firm clash:
When is Celtic v Rangers?
The Scottish Premiership meeting between Celtic and Rangers kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 3 January at Parkhead.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11:30am. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Celtic boss Nancy has no fresh injury concerns, but is without long-term absentees Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Kelechi Iheanacho and Callum Osmand.
As for Rangers, Nasser Djiga is away with the Burkina Faso national team at the African Cup of Nations, while Oliver Antman, Nedim Bajram and Derek Cornelius are out injured.
Predicted line-ups
Celtic: Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Tierney, Hyun-Jun, Engels, McGregor, McCowan, Hatate, Nygren, Maeda
Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Meghoma, Aasgaard, Diomande, Raskin, Gassama, Chermiti, Moore
