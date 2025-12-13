Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wilfried Nancy claims players and fans are the most important figures in Celtic's Premier Sports Cup final against St Mirren but admits victory would validate his fledgling project.

The Frenchman goes into the game at Hampden Park after a fraught first week in charge where he became the first Hoops manager to lose his opening two matches when Italian giants Roma won 3-0 at Parkhead in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Nancy began his tenure with a 2-1 home defeat to leaders Hearts in the Premiership last weekend and a more intense spotlight will be on the former Columbus Crew boss this weekend.

Asked how important the final was for him in terms of bringing the fans on board the Nancy bandwagon, he said: "For me, no. For my players, yes, and for the fans, yes, because like I said, you start to know me now.

"Yes, I would like to win the trophy. I'm pretty sure that if we don't win it, it's going to be difficult because when we lose, it is painful. But I am optimistic as a person, so hopefully we're going to do it, and also it's going to validate what we are doing.”

Here is all you need to know about the game.

When is Celtic v St Mirren?

The match kicks off at 3.30pm GMT today, Sunday 14 December, at Hampden Park.

How to watch

The game will be shown live on TV channel Premier Sports 1.

Team news

Celtic are missing Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum Osmand, Alistair Johnston and Jota.

St Mirren will be without their captain, Mark O’Hara, with a foot injury. Declan John has a hamstring injury and Malik Dijksteel is also a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

St Mirren: George, Fraser, King, Freckleton, McMenamin, Gogic, Taylor, Phillips, Tanser, Ayunga, Mandron.

Celtic: Schmeichel, Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Yang, McGregor, Hatate, Maeda, Engels, Bernardo, Iheanacho.