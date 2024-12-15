Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celtic and Rangers battle for the season’s first trophy as the Old Firm rivals contest the Scottish League Cup final.

The 79th edition of the competition pits the 21-time winners and favourites against the holders, with Rangers securing their 28th triumph against Aberdeen last December.

Celtic are surging clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, already eleven points clear of their Glasgow foes having won 14 of their first 15 games.

But a strong Europa League performance against Tottenham was the sort of showing Philippe Clement will want his side to produce as he targets silverware that could secure his position at Ibrox.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Celtic vs Rangers?

The Scottish League Cup final is set to kick off at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday 15 December at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 3pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via the Premier Sports website.

Team news

Alistair Johnston is set to overcome a hip issue to be able to continue at right back for Celtic. Luke McCowan is cup tied and thus unable to feature having played for Dundee during the group stages of the competition.

For Rangers, both Hamza Igamane and John Souttar are doubts having been forced off against Tottenham. Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo remain out but Oscar Cortes was able to make a return to action, though his minutes will be limited.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Raskin; Cerny, Diomande, Hagi, Yilmaz; Danilo.

Odds

Celtic win 4/5

Rangers win 37/10

