Is Celtic v Rangers on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch League Cup semi-final
Both Celtic and Rangers have recently changed managers but there is a place in the final on the line at Hampden
Celtic and Rangers clash in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden in what has been an extraordinary season for the Old Firm clubs.
Brendan Rodgers resigned on Monday night, with his departure followed by an extraordinary statement from the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.
Martin O’Neill has taken interim charge, 20 years on from the end of his first spell at Parkhead, and the 73-year-old will be thrown into an Old Firm in just his second match back.
There is a new face in the dugout at Rangers, too, with Danny Rohl replacing the sacked Russell Martin. Rohl has overseen back-to-back wins ahead of his first Old Firm.
The first meeting between Rangers and Celtic was a dismal 0-0 draw at Ibrox at the end of August, but there has been plenty of change on both sides of Glasgow in the two months since then.
When is Celtic v Rangers?
The Scottish League Cup semi-final will kick-off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 November at Hampden Park.
How can I watch it?
Premier Sports has the rights to show the Scottish League Cup, which can be accessed via Sky, Virgin or Amazon Prime platforms. Subscribers can also watch Premier Sports online. Details are here.
What is the team news?
Connor Barron is suspended while Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling remain unavailable due to injuries. Danilo is expected to be back after he was withdrawn at half-time against Hibs and Thelo Aasgaard could return to the line-up.
Daizen Maeda and Kieran Tierney are set to be available after recovering from knocks, but Cameron Carter-Vickers is now unavailable due to injury and Alistair Johnson and Kelechi Iheanacho have joined Jota on the sidelines as well.
Possible line-ups
Rangers XI: Butland; Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius; Tavernier, Diomande, Raskin, Meghoma; Danilo, Aasgaard; Chermiti
Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Nygren, Hatate; Forrest, Maeda, Tounekti
