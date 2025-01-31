Pep Guardiola ready for Real Madrid ‘derby’ after Champions League draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola described Manchester City’s growing rivalry with Real Madrid as being “like a derby” after the two sides were paired yet again in the Champions League.

Guardiola’s side have been drawn to face the 15-times European champions in the Champions League knock-out round play-off, while Celtic were paired with Bayern Munich – the other side City might have faced after making it through the league phase thanks to Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge.

It will be the fifth two-legged tie between City and Madrid in the last six seasons. Last year Madrid ended City’s hopes of retaining the Champions League as they won a penalty shoot-out at the Etihad in the quarter-finals.

The previous May, City beat Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad to complete a 5-1 aggregate win in the semi-finals, going on to complete a treble by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul to conquer Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

Speaking after the draw, Guardiola said: “Well, it looks like a derby already. Four years in a row facing Madrid.

“Well, Madrid, Bayern, both was really, really tough. Yeah, hopefully we can arrive in the moment, that first leg here and the game one week later in Madrid, as best as possible.”

Celtic, who became the first British club to win the European Cup in 1967, will face former City captain Vincent Kompany and his Bayern Munich side, currently top of the Bundesliga with Harry Kane leading the scoring charts.

It will be the third time Celtic and Bayern have come up against each other in the Champions League, with the most recent meetings in the 2017-18 group stage, with Bayern winning 3-0 in Munich and 2-1 in Glasgow.

City and Celtic will be at home for the first legs on February 11 and 12 respectively, and on the road the following week.

Celtic fans may yet be banned from attending the away leg after they were handed a UEFA disciplinary notice over the use of pyrotechnics at Villa Park on Wednesday during a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa.

The Scottish champions were already on a suspended ban for away fans following previous incidents and must now argue their case before the European governing body.

The winners of the City-Madrid and Celtic-Bayern ties will advance to the last 16, where they will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen – with that draw due to take place on February 21.

The rest of the play-off draw saw Juventus paired with PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord drawn against AC Milan and Club Brugge to face Atalanta.

There is an all-French tie between Brest and Paris St Germain, Monaco will take on Benfica and Sporting were drawn against Borussia Dortmund.