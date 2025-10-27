Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic boss

Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager with former boss Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney being put in temporary charge at Parkhead.
Rodgers’ second spell at Celtic ended after Sunday’s 3-1 William Hill Premiership defeat at Hearts left them eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side.
A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation.
“It has been accepted by the club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.”