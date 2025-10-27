Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic boss

The Hoops sit eight points behind league leaders Hearts after their 3-1 defeat at the Edinburgh side on Sunday.

Phil Blanche
Monday 27 October 2025 18:07 EDT
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his role with immediate effect
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his role with immediate effect (PA Wire)

Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager with former boss Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney being put in temporary charge at Parkhead.

Rodgers’ second spell at Celtic ended after Sunday’s 3-1 William Hill Premiership defeat at Hearts left them eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side.

A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation.

“It has been accepted by the club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.”

