When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round takes place across two midweeks this season, with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among those competing in the first batches of games on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 September, before a host of other fixtures take place next week.

That includes the Champions League sides - all in action across Tuesday to Thursday too - meaning the third-round clashes won’t be complete until Wednesday 25th.

Last year, Liverpool went all the way to Wembley and beat Chelsea in what turned out to be the final trophy won under Jurgen Klopp, so Arne Slot has plenty of reason to want to do well in the competition too.

And as soon as the Reds’ initial foray into this year’s tournament is concluded, they - or their opponents - will get to find out the next step on their path towards Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the League Cup fourth-round draw.

When is it

Liverpool host West Ham United next week at Anfield on Wednesday 25 September, with kick-off set for 8pm. Immediately following full time in that match, the fourth-round draw will be held - so around 10pm to 10:15pm, depending on the possibility for added time and penalties.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra. Subscribers can live stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What are the third-round fixtures?

Tuesday 17 September

Stoke v Fleetwood

Brentford v Leyton Orient

Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday

Preston v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

QPR v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Barnsley

Wednesday 18 September

Brighton v Wolves

Coventry v Tottenham

Tuesday 24 September

Man City v Watford

AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle

Chelsea v Barrow

Walsall v Leicester

Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa

Wednesday 25 September

Arsenal v Bolton

Liverpool v West Ham

