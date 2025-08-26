When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Date, start time, TV channel and how to watch live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Carabao Cup is already speeding towards the third round, with the draw taking place this week as the remaining Premier League teams enter the fray.

Those without European football play their second-round ties this week, with Manchester United, Fulham, Bournemouth, Brentford, Wolves, West Ham, Sunderland, Burnley, Everton, Brighton and Leeds all in action.

And at least two top-flight clubs will be out of the running by the end of the week, with the Cherries drawn against the Bees and Wolves hosting the Hammers.

The nine remaining Premier League teams then join the action for the third round, with last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents this week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw?

The draw will be held in the evening of Wednesday 27 August. An exact time is yet to be confirmed, with the draw shown by host broadcaster Sky Sports either before or after Manchester United’s second-round meeting with Grimsby, which kicks off at 8pm.

The second-round draw was held at around 7.20pm on Wednesday 13 August, so this week’s could follow a similar schedule.

How to watch the Carabao Cup third-round draw

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers will be released on the day of the draw.

When do the third round ties take place?

The third round will take place over the week commencing 15 September and week commencing 22 September.