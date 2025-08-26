When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Date, start time, TV channel and how to watch live
Everything you need to know as the remaining nine Premier League sides join the tournament
The Carabao Cup is already speeding towards the third round, with the draw taking place this week as the remaining Premier League teams enter the fray.
Those without European football play their second-round ties this week, with Manchester United, Fulham, Bournemouth, Brentford, Wolves, West Ham, Sunderland, Burnley, Everton, Brighton and Leeds all in action.
And at least two top-flight clubs will be out of the running by the end of the week, with the Cherries drawn against the Bees and Wolves hosting the Hammers.
The nine remaining Premier League teams then join the action for the third round, with last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents this week.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw?
The draw will be held in the evening of Wednesday 27 August. An exact time is yet to be confirmed, with the draw shown by host broadcaster Sky Sports either before or after Manchester United’s second-round meeting with Grimsby, which kicks off at 8pm.
The second-round draw was held at around 7.20pm on Wednesday 13 August, so this week’s could follow a similar schedule.
How to watch the Carabao Cup third-round draw
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
The ball numbers will be released on the day of the draw.
When do the third round ties take place?
The third round will take place over the week commencing 15 September and week commencing 22 September.
