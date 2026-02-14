Louis Reed free-kick stuns Burnley as League One Mansfield progress in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mansfield stunned Premier League Burnley to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in more than half a century.

The Stags, who sit in mid-table in League One, arrived at Turf Moor on a five-game winless run but they fought back from a goal down in impressive fashion to claim a 2-1 victory.

Burnley paid for not taking their chances in the first half, with Josh Laurent’s 21st-minute goal all they had to show for their efforts at the break.

Rhys Oates headed in the equaliser in the 53rd minute and captain Louis Reed capped a fine individual performance with a spectacular winner from a free-kick 10 minutes from time.

It is the furthest Mansfield, who beat Sheffield United in the third round, have made it in the competition since 1975.

Burnley went into the game on a high after their first Premier League win since October over Crystal Palace in midweek, but boss Scott Parker made nine changes and this was a chastening afternoon.

Burnley should have taken the lead in only the third minute but Ashley Barnes contrived to put the ball wide from just four yards when left unmarked in the middle of the penalty area.

Chants of ‘that’s why you’re going down’ rang out from the away end as the striker sat on the turf with his head in his hands.

The early moments of quality that there were came from Burnley, and a fine move saw them take a 21st-minute lead, with Lyle Foster playing a one-two and finding Laurent on the right of the box, who kept his composure to cut inside both defender and goalkeeper and slot into an empty net.

Jacob Bruun Larsen looked set to add a second when he ran on to a long ball and dinked a shot over Liam Roberts but Kyle Knoyle showed great commitment to slide in and clear.

Mansfield fans were celebrating in the 34th minute when Oates found the far corner but play had already been pulled back for a foul on Hjalmar Ekdal.

While Mansfield were well in the game, Burnley looked the more likely scorers, and another golden chance arrived soon after when Barnes and Laurent teed up Loum Tchaouna 12 yards out but he sent his shot well wide.

Oates might have thought his chance had come and gone when, four minutes after the break, Ekdal’s slip allowed him to go clean through, only for the forward to send his shot over the bar.

But he showed much better accuracy with his head four minutes later, directing Knoyle’s excellent deep cross into the bottom corner.

There was a real intensity about the visitors now and Parker, who had handed James Ward-Prowse a first start since his loan move from West Ham, responded by sending on Hannibal Mejbri and Marcus Edwards.

Still it was Mansfield with the momentum and Max Weiss had to get down sharply to keep out a long-range effort from Stephen McLaughlin, while Lucas Akins saw his follow-up blocked.

Roberts denied the lively Edwards at the other end but, when Florentino gave away a free-kick 25 yards out, up stepped Reed to send the ball flying into the top corner.

Burnley pushed for an equaliser but substitute Zian Flemming’s close-range shot over the bar summed up their afternoon.