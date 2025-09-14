Is Burnley v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Alexander Isak could make his debut as Liverpool return to action at Burnley
Liverpool return to Premier League action at Burnley as the champions look to extend their winning start.
The Reds struck late on to defeat Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal to stand as the only team with a 100 per cent record after three games.
Arne Slot’s side have since signed Alexander Isak in a record deadline day deal, with the striker available to make his debut.
Burnley have three points on the board since returning to the Premier League, beating Sunderland in their first game back at Turf Moor.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Burnley v Liverpool?
Kick-off is 2pm BST on Sunday 14 September at Turf Moor, Burnley.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 1pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game on Sky Go with mobile devices. While non-subscribers can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Burnley have no new injury concerns. Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts remain out but Hjalmar Ekdal has been passed fit despite picking up a knock while playing for Sweden.
Alexander Isak could make his Liverpool debut but Arne Slot said the Reds will need to build up his fitness first. Jeremie Frimpong could return but Curtis Jones is out. Dominik Szoboszlai could continue at right back.
Possible line-ups
Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Ugochukwu; Larsen, Hannibal, Anthony; Foster
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
