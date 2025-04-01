Bukayo Saka scores on his comeback from injury as Arsenal beat Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka scored on his injury comeback as Arsenal recorded a 2-1 Premier League win against Fulham at the Emirates.

Saka ended his 101-day absence when he came off the bench shortly after the hour mark, and the England international was on the pitch for just seven minutes when he doubled Arsenal’s advantage.

Saka’s header, which followed Mikel Merino’s first-half opener, provided a huge lift for Arsenal on a night that saw defender Gabriel limp off in the 16th minute with a hamstring problem.

Gabriel’s injury casts a major doubt, not only over his availability for Arsenal’s first-leg Champions League clash with Real Madrid at the Emirates next week, but for the rest of the season, too.

Rodrigo Muniz scored in the fourth minute of injury time but Arsenal saw out the win to move nine points behind Liverpool having played a match more. Liverpool will have the opportunity to restore their 12-point lead when they host Everton at Anfield on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s title challenge has been derailed by injuries to pivotal players, and just as Mikel Arteta welcomed back Saka – the England man afforded a standing ovation when he replaced Ethan Nwaneri in the 66th minute – he now faces being without key defender Gabriel for the visit of the 15-time European Cup winners.

Racing back at top speed, Gabriel hit the turf clutching his right hamstring. The Brazilian was able to hobble off, but he headed straight down the tunnel wearing a pained expression.

Gabriel has starred at the heart of Arsenal’s defence in recent seasons, yet he now looks set to miss the visit of Madrid in a week’s time.

He was replaced by Jakub Kiwior, with the Pole making his first appearance in the league since Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Fulham on December 8.

The loudest cheer of a first half lacking in chances had been reserved for Saka when he emerged from the bench to warm up. That was until Merino struck with eight minutes of the first half remaining.

Thomas Partey sprayed out the ball to Nwaneri, who had earlier forced Bernd Leno into the only save of the game so far with a fine volley at the back stick.

This time, Nwaneri pulled the ball back for Merino, and the Spaniard’s effort flicked off the leg of Jorge Cuenca and past an unsighted Leno.

Makeshift striker Merino’s second in as many games – following his goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Chelsea here – handed the hosts the advantage at the break.

Seven minutes into the second half, and David Raya was called into action for the first time when he made a fine diving save from Raul Jimenez with Leno then denying Jurrien Timber at the other end.

But all eyes were on the touchline and when Arteta would hand Saka his return. It arrived in the 66th minute and provoked a huge roar from the Emirates. And the night would get even better for the 23-year-old.

The impressive Gabriel Martinelli took on the Fulham defence before sending the ball out wide to Merino. His cross was flicked on by Martinelli at the front stick with Saka heading home unmarked after 73 minutes.

Saka has been desperately missed since he tore his hamstring against Crystal Palace on December 21, but his dream comeback provides Arsenal with hope that there is life in their season yet.

Muniz’s stoppage-time strike, which deflected in off William Saliba, afforded the visitors a lifeline but it was Saka’s night and he sunk to his knees when the final whistle blew.