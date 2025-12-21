Major injury concern for Manchester United as Bruno Fernandes subbed off versus Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim is facing a worryingly growing injury list which now includes the Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes who was subbed off the pitch at half-time during the Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Fernandes, who is arguably United’s most important player, was involved in much of the first half action at Villa Park but caused concern just before half-time by stretching out his right leg and hobbling around the pitch.

The skipper looked in pain as he headed down the tunnel during the break and did not come back onto the field instead being replaced by Lisandro Martinez - himself having just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The initial view is that Fernandes has a suspected hamstring issue but the cause of the injury is unknown until the 31-year-old can undergo a medical examination.

He was seen walking to the dug out after the second half kicked off but was limping and moving gingerly before taking a place in the stands.

Fernandes is the latest member of the United squad to pick up an injury and now there are serious concerns for Amorim’s midfield as Martinez was brought on to play alongside Manuel Ugarte.

Ahead of the game at Villa Park, Kobbie Mainoo was left out of the matchday squad with a calf injury picked up during training on Saturday.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes is the latest addition to Manchester United's injury list ( AFP via Getty Images )

Defenders Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt also missed the match with respective thigh and back problems while Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are all on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro missed the Villa clash due to suspension but should be available for the next game against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

That game begins a run of four matches in 13 days for Manchester United and should they be without their captain it could seriously hurt their chances of finishing inside the top six Premier League spots.