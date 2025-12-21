Major injury concern for Manchester United as Bruno Fernandes subbed off versus Aston Villa
The United captain hobbled through the final minutes of the first half before being replaced by Lisandro Martinez
Ruben Amorim is facing a worryingly growing injury list which now includes the Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes who was subbed off the pitch at half-time during the Premier League clash with Aston Villa.
Fernandes, who is arguably United’s most important player, was involved in much of the first half action at Villa Park but caused concern just before half-time by stretching out his right leg and hobbling around the pitch.
The skipper looked in pain as he headed down the tunnel during the break and did not come back onto the field instead being replaced by Lisandro Martinez - himself having just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The initial view is that Fernandes has a suspected hamstring issue but the cause of the injury is unknown until the 31-year-old can undergo a medical examination.
He was seen walking to the dug out after the second half kicked off but was limping and moving gingerly before taking a place in the stands.
Fernandes is the latest member of the United squad to pick up an injury and now there are serious concerns for Amorim’s midfield as Martinez was brought on to play alongside Manuel Ugarte.
Ahead of the game at Villa Park, Kobbie Mainoo was left out of the matchday squad with a calf injury picked up during training on Saturday.
Defenders Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt also missed the match with respective thigh and back problems while Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are all on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro missed the Villa clash due to suspension but should be available for the next game against Newcastle on Boxing Day.
That game begins a run of four matches in 13 days for Manchester United and should they be without their captain it could seriously hurt their chances of finishing inside the top six Premier League spots.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks