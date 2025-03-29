Is Brighton vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton face Nottingham Forest today in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with both sides vying for a place in the last four at Wembley.

Forest have been perhaps the most surprising team of the Premier League season so far, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men chasing Champions League qualification and sitting in third.

One of their most impressive performances this term saw them complete a 7-0 demolition of the Seagulls in February, but they will be way today as they look to make a first FA Cup semi-final since 1991.

Brighton have had a brilliant run of form since that loss, and though they sit seven points behind Forest in seventh, some will have them as favourites to take a place in the semi-finals and perhaps go one better in making their first final since 1983.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Brighton vs Nottingham Forest?

The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 5.15pm on Saturday, 29 March at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

For the hosts, Tariq Lamptey is out with an ankle issue having only just served suspension. There will be late fitness tests for Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Joel Veltman and Matthew O'Riley, who could all make a return to the squad.

Ferdi Kadioglu is slightly further from a return, while Igor Julio, James Milner and Jason Steele are the long-term absentees.

Forest striker Chris Wood is out after picking up an injury on international duty. Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel is the only other injury worry, with Santo likely to pick a similar side to the one fans have become accustomed to seeing. Taiwo Awoniyi could be given a rare start in his stead.

Antony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi will play behind the striker, with Elliott Anderson in midfield and the settled back five of Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo and Williams,

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Pedro.

Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Odds

Brighton win – 4/5

Draw – 29/10

Forest win – 31/10

