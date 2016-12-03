Arne Slot's message to fans after Trent Alexander-Arnold booed at Anfield

Liverpool continue their title tour as Arne Slot’s side visit Brighton in their penultimate outing of the Premier League season.

The champions have only a meeting with Crystal Palace to come and look to be on the beach — perhaps literally in some cases, with manager Slot using the time between fixtures to travel to the Balearic Islands to extend his celebrations.

The Dutchman nonetheless has a big selection call to make here, with the boos that accompanied Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Anfield last weekend surely in his thinking as he considers whether to give the departing full-back a start.

Brighton, meanwhile, still harbour very slim hopes of qualifying for European football next year. Fabian Hurzeler’s side will be looking for three points to take a step towards eighth place, which could be enough for a spot in the Conference League if Chelsea win that competition and fail to finish in the top six.

Either way, victory would be enough to make certain of a top-half finish. Follow all of the latest from the Amex Stadium with our live blog below: