Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton face Chelsea in the Premier League tonight less than a week after the Seagulls earned a closely fought 2-1 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup.

Karou Mitoma struck in the second half to book Brighton a place in the fifth round of the cup on Saturday night, with Chelsea unable to build on an early own goal from Bert Verbruggen.

But both sides will need to put that result behind them quickly as Enzo Maresca’s side visit the south coast again, with the visitors looking to consolidate their place in the top four and take themselves five points ahead of Manchester City.

Brighton sit in 10th ahead of kick-off, but they’re still just about in the hunt for European football as they trail seventh-placed Bournemouth by six points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Brighton vs Chelsea?

Brighton vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday, 14 February at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be assessing the fitness of Lewis Dunk this week, after he was forced off in last week’s win with a back problem.

Pervis Estupinan and Mats Wiefer are in contention to return to the squad this week, though Solly March and Ferdi Kadioglu remain sidelined.

For Chelsea, striker Nicolas Jackson will spend six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Enzo Maresca may decide to make changes in defence, with Levi Colwill likely to return to the starting line-up.

Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain out, while Romeo Lavia is unlikely to return and the club are still assessing the extent of the injury suffered by Marc Guiu.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku.

Odds

Brighton win - 21/10

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea win - 6/5

Prediction

As with last week’s match, expect it to be a close affair at the Amex, but with Enzo Maresca likely to name a stronger side than last time, Chelsea should at least get a draw on the south coast.

Brighton 2-2 Chelsea.

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.